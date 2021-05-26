Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Despair, as Ace’s pals to hear his pleas BL PREMIUM

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is likely to be charged by the ANC with misconduct — but the process ahead is fraught with difficulty because of the composition of the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) and national disciplinary committee of appeal (NDCA). Both are packed with "radical economic transformation" sympathisers.

It is almost as if the national executive committee (NEC) rounded up the worst and most incompetent loyalists of former president Jacob Zuma to sit on those two committees...