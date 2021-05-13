Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Just deserts for two bullies It seems Solly Msimanga thought he could use his office to get the police on his side, while Ace Magashule tried to suspend the president BL PREMIUM

Bullies are the bane of society. They do harm to their neighbours, colleagues and loved ones; and, most importantly, they are a danger to themselves.

Last week the attention of many South Africans was riveted by two bullies who happen to be leaders in the country’s dominant political parties — the ruling ANC and the opposition DA...