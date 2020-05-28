Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: The dangers of preying on the faithful for votes Not only will gatherings promote the spread of Covid-19, other sectors will be less likely to stick to the lockdown BL PREMIUM

The minute President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that places of worship will be allowed to open and hold services, the almost nine-week Covid-19 lockdown came to an end in effect.

Many questions have been raised about the rationale behind the decision and the justification for continued bans on other activities and sectors. When rationality goes out of the window, so does compliance.