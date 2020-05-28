GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: The dangers of preying on the faithful for votes
Not only will gatherings promote the spread of Covid-19, other sectors will be less likely to stick to the lockdown
28 May 2020 - 17:14
The minute President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that places of worship will be allowed to open and hold services, the almost nine-week Covid-19 lockdown came to an end in effect.
Many questions have been raised about the rationale behind the decision and the justification for continued bans on other activities and sectors. When rationality goes out of the window, so does compliance.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now