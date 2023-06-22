Tin miner Alphamin Resources now at core of bitter dispute over valuation
On TikTok, the world’s most famous shipping tragedy never happened. Or, in the words of one conspiracy theorist: “The Titanic never actually sank.”
During this half-minute video a man, wearing a hoodie and his baseball cap backwards, peddles a favourite theory: that the Titanic was actually replaced with its sister ship, the Olympic, as part of an elaborate insurance scam...
TOBY SHAPSHAK: The Titanic never sank on TikTok
Misinformation’s newest frontier is the short-form video app, where conspiracy theories run rampant
