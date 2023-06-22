Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: The Titanic never sank on TikTok

Misinformation’s newest frontier is the short-form video app, where conspiracy theories run rampant

BL Premium
22 June 2023 - 05:00 Toby Shapshak

On TikTok, the world’s most famous shipping tragedy never happened. Or, in the words of one conspiracy theorist: “The Titanic never actually sank.”

During this half-minute video a man, wearing a hoodie and his baseball cap backwards, peddles a favourite theory: that the Titanic was actually replaced with its sister ship, the Olympic, as part of an elaborate insurance scam...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.