Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Chatbots spew fake info

Generative AI has a dark side with scammers using it for misinformation

BL Premium
25 May 2023 - 05:00 TOBY SHAPSHAK

As concerned as educators are about students using ChatGPT to do their homework, it seems a more worrying use of artificial intelligence (AI) has already emerged.

Internet researchers warn that click-bait websites, which make money from programmatic advertising, are “proliferating” with AI chatbots...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.