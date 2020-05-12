Lockdown has passed its due date, says Wits vaccinology professor

A continued lockdown will not decrease the number of cases of Covid-19 that will hit SA.

In fact, the only thing that South Africans can do right now is control the rate at which the virus will spread, thereby allowing hospitals to treat cases on a staggered basis, says Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi.

This can be done by “citizens buying into the idea” of reducing spread by consistent social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing.

Madhi, a top-rated scientist, was speaking to Daily Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood during a webinar on Sunday night.

He delivered a sobering message: “a lockdown is not a magic bullet. Instead, citizens need to take collective responsibility for slowing the rate of transmission of the virus.”

This is especially so since, Madhi warned, Covid-19 will be with us for at least two years, continuing to spread in three or four waves. In fact, he said, a “surge” in cases is imminent, and ultimately, 60% of the population would be infected.

Global studies show that at least 70% of these people infected would be asymptomatic, while 25 people out of every 1,000 would need hospital care, and 3 or 4 people per 1,000 would die. “We are not going to eliminate this virus. We need to guard against collateral damage in our response to Covid-19,” said Madhi.

Why the lockdown?

Discussing the limits of the lockdown’s effectiveness, Madhi said that for the first time in years, children had been admitted to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital for severe acute malnutrition — starvation, in other words.

He warned that the government's response to the illness must not cause “collateral damage”.

Asked why there was a need for the lockdown, Madhi explained to Heywood that lockdowns can be used at the beginning of an epidemic, so that a test, trace and isolate strategy can be rolled out to reduce the spread of a disease.

Taiwan and New Zealand showed the strategy can work, provided that a minimum of 80% of every infected person’s contacts are reached. South Korea managed to trace 95% of every known patient’s close contacts, and ensure those people were then placed in isolation.

But SA was unable to do this, as it had too little testing capacity at the beginning of its lockdown. “A lockdown has got a place in epidemic [but] it needs to have an objective. Conditions have to be conducive when you embark on a lockdown to achieve the objective,” he said.

In the developed world, Madhi said, patients had contact with an average of 17 people per day, who had to be traced. But testing and tracing became an “implausible” strategy, once there were as many as 500 new cases a day.

SA seems to have passed this point. On Monday, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced new 637 cases. Madhi reckoned that by June, SA would likely be reporting 6,000 new cases per day.

Madhi said the lockdown had been used to increase hospital beds and buy time to access more protective gear for health workers. But he warned that you can’t “build a health system in three to five weeks”, suggesting that even preparation has a limit. It’s pointless to get more hospital equipment such as ventilators, without an increase in skilled doctors who know how to use them.

On Sunday, he said the current testing strategy was fundamentally flawed, arguing that some results are taking so long, the tests are “meaningless”. By the time someone gets a result, they may not be infectious anymore, so there’s no point getting them to self-isolate.

Instead, patients with symptoms of respiratory disease are being kept in hospitals for up to ten days before the results arrive. It means hospitals remain overloaded.

Madhi and global infectious disease expert Professor Marc Mendelsohn have argued on The Conversation website that testing must be restricted to hospitals, with results delivered within 24-hours. This would allow for better management of Covid-19 and for patients who test negative to be discharged, they say.

Coercion backfiring

Until now, the government has threatened to force people into isolation. But it’s a strategy that is backfiring.

On Saturday, health minister Zweli Mkhize said that all infected people who couldn’t self-isolate in the Western Cape — even those without symptoms — would be forcibly hospitalised. “We are going to put them in field hospitals... People will be kept in hospital, not because they need treatment, but until they are past the point where they are infectious,” said Mkhize.

Madhi said coercion was undermining SA’s response to the virus. At the moment, he said, roughly 30% of people being screened for Covid-19 symptoms in Soweto were refusing to be tested for fear of what would happen to them if the result was positive.

Yet, as a respiratory disease, Madhi said it can’t effectively be stopped.

In mankind’s history, the only virus that had been eliminated was the smallpox virus — and that happened thanks to vaccination, he said. Yet, SA’s attempt to halt Covid-19 had led to “increased mortality and morbidity” from other diseases that could be treated.

“For example, we have had a 50% reduction in the number of TB tests conducted during lockdown,” he said. This was partly because sick people were avoiding going to see doctors. “If you delay a TB diagnosis, you get a poorer outcome,” he said.

It’s a potentially fatal behavioural shift, since tuberculosis remains SA’s biggest killer.

On Monday, the HIV Modelling Consortium convened by the World Health Organisation and UNAIDS warned that disruptions to HIV services due to Covid-19 could cause 500,000 extra deaths in sub-Saharan Africa between now and 2021, as people have been unable to get medical care.

As HIV activist Mitch Warren from NGO Avac warned: “This would set the trajectory of the epidemic back more than a decade… We cannot play global health whack-a-mole and ignore other devastating diseases while we turn our attention to Covid”.

In such a model, even if a country succeeds against Covid, it fails against everything else.