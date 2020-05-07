MCEBISI JONAS: Africa faces horrifying humanitarian disaster
There is some possibility, but no certainty yet, that Africa may suffer less from the pandemic because of its youthful population or because so many of its countries have, for many years, inoculated their people against TB. These theories offer hope but have yet to be confirmed by science. However, the economic effects on our continent could produce a horrifying humanitarian disaster
This week, the number of deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic passed 255,000. The health and economic calamity continues to evolve rapidly, as the world scrambles to understand it.
The death rate in the US, scene of one-quarter of the world’s fatalities, is gradually declining. Italy and Spain, two of the worst-hit countries in Europe, have peaked.
