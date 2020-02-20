Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: A two-faced view of regulation Mark Zuckerberg knows stricter legislation is coming for Facebook and is desperately trying to limit its scope BL PREMIUM

Having fought the idea of regulation for years, Facebook seemingly knows it is now inevitable and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is trying to get ahead of it.

"If we don’t create standards that people feel are legitimate, they won’t trust institutions or technology," he writes in an opinion piece in the Financial Times (FT) this week. Facebook also published a white paper on the subject.