TOBY SHAPSHAK: Swipe right for love: the future of dating is digital The future of dating is digital. But just like the older generations' handsome stranger in a bar, it isn't without its hazards

Swiping right is a phrase that has become synonymous with online dating ever since the gesture was used by hook-up app Tinder to let users confirm their interest in another person.

For the uninitiated: Tinder shows you images of people with similar interests and if you’re interested, you swipe right. If the other person also swipes right when they are presented with your image, the app will give both parties the other’s details.