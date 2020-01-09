Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Solar is the way, if state would listen SA must embrace new power technologies, not only to save us from Eskom’s rolling blackouts but to prepare us for the future BL PREMIUM

The first column of the year is traditionally a prediction of events and trends to expect in the next 12 months. I’ll give it to you in a sentence: this year the big tech trends will be the ever-growing usefulness of the mobile ecosystem, the advent of faster network speeds (especially 5G for mobile), the continued growth of artificial intelligence, the ongoing connection of things to the internet (most sensors that measure them), the rise of electric vehicles and autonomous driving cars, and, hopefully, cheaper internet in Africa.

But the technology that all South Africans are likely to learn about, embrace and, hopefully, install in their homes (and businesses) is solar power generation, which is more prosaic but infinitely necessary.