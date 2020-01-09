TOBY SHAPSHAK: Solar is the way, if state would listen
SA must embrace new power technologies, not only to save us from Eskom’s rolling blackouts but to prepare us for the future
09 January 2020 - 05:00
The first column of the year is traditionally a prediction of events and trends to expect in the next 12 months. I’ll give it to you in a sentence: this year the big tech trends will be the ever-growing usefulness of the mobile ecosystem, the advent of faster network speeds (especially 5G for mobile), the continued growth of artificial intelligence, the ongoing connection of things to the internet (most sensors that measure them), the rise of electric vehicles and autonomous driving cars, and, hopefully, cheaper internet in Africa.
But the technology that all South Africans are likely to learn about, embrace and, hopefully, install in their homes (and businesses) is solar power generation, which is more prosaic but infinitely necessary.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.