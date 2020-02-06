Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Can we live online without Google? Even though we’re trapped in Google’s universe, it may be possible to live without some — or even all — of its services BL PREMIUM

Much of the fear and scorn around personal privacy and how Big Tech uses the data of its users is directed at Facebook. That conversation tends to overlook the central role Google plays in our lives.

Google is by far the biggest search engine, provides the Android operating system used by over 90% of smartphones, is the largest provider of cloud-based e-mail (through Gmail), is a major player in cloud hosting, and is dominant in mapping technology.