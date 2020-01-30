TOBY SHAPSHAK: Sheiking up global intrigue
The hacking of Jeff Bezos’s iPhone seems to represent a new form of warfare — nation-state vs multinational magnate
30 January 2020 - 05:00
It’s like a Hollywood movie. The crown prince of the biggest country in the oil-rich Middle East uses the most popular messaging service in the world to send malware to the phone of the CEO of the largest retailer on the planet.
In May 2018 a WhatsApp account belonging to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known by his initials MBS, sent Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos a message that contained malicious software (malware) that allowed Bezos’s iPhone to be hacked.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.