Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Sheiking up global intrigue The hacking of Jeff Bezos’s iPhone seems to represent a new form of warfare — nation-state vs multinational magnate BL PREMIUM

It’s like a Hollywood movie. The crown prince of the biggest country in the oil-rich Middle East uses the most popular messaging service in the world to send malware to the phone of the CEO of the largest retailer on the planet.

In May 2018 a WhatsApp account belonging to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known by his initials MBS, sent Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos a message that contained malicious software (malware) that allowed Bezos’s iPhone to be hacked.