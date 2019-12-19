Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: The year that Big Tech crashed Facebook’s woes went from bad to horrendous in a year sentiment turned against the greatest monopolies ever seen BL PREMIUM

This was the year Big Tech fell to Earth. After the trust implosion of Cambridge Analytica in 2018 and the blow to democracy that this voter manipulation in the Brexit referendum and 2016 US presidential election caused, this was the year the empire struck back.

Everyone from big-name investors — especially Mark Zuckerberg’s former mentor Roger McNamee — to a new crop of younger, tech-savvy US Democrats has pointed out the problems with social media. The two big onslaughts are on the grounds of competition and mental health.