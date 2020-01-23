Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: No ad spam for WhatsApp In a triumph for privacy, Facebook has dropped plans to introduce advertising on its messaging platform BL PREMIUM

Along with 1.5-billion other people, I breathed a huge sigh of relief last week. My relief was arguably as deep as when Eskom doesn’t load-shed SA for a week.

Facebook, the social media behemoth that makes its income from surveillance capitalism, said it would scrap plans to introduce advertising to its chat platform WhatsApp.