TOBY SHAPSHAK: No ad spam for WhatsApp
In a triumph for privacy, Facebook has dropped plans to introduce advertising on its messaging platform
23 January 2020 - 05:00
Along with 1.5-billion other people, I breathed a huge sigh of relief last week. My relief was arguably as deep as when Eskom doesn’t load-shed SA for a week.
Facebook, the social media behemoth that makes its income from surveillance capitalism, said it would scrap plans to introduce advertising to its chat platform WhatsApp.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.