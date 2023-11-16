HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

LETTER: The underlying issues in Palestine must be addressed

16 November 2023 - 04:00
Smoke rises over Gaza as seen from Southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas on November 10 2023. Picture: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Last night, watching the endless barrage of missiles from Israel right into the middle of Gaza City — which is really a large concentration camp — made me sick with loathing of this war.

Israel talks about the war against Hamas. The US and indeed all the West has conveniently labelled this war as merely a war to destroy Hamas. These countries view the worldwide audience as totally naive.

This war is all about the eradication of Palestine and the Palestinian people; men, women and children, and even the as-yet unborn. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realise this.

Every Palestinian they murder in the name of exterminating Hamas just produces another generation who will hate the Israelis. If the Israelis believe for a minute that they can ensure their survival in a pretty rough neighbourhood only by being permanently at war with someone, they have played their cards very badly. Israel is not invincible, and time is not on their side.

The Israelis believe that a brigade of murdering terrorists, who happen to be Hamas, has given them the green light to exterminate an entire people. No terror organisation ever represents an entire people.

At some stage during this evolving disaster someone, somewhere must ask the fundamental question of what it is that has driven these people to do what they have done. The victims must ask why this or that group did what it did. If the underlying issues — occupation, settlements, hatred from all quarters — are not adequately addressed, the Middle East is doomed to MAD: mutually assured destruction.

Peter C Baker
Parktown North

