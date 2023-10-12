TRACEY DAVIES: Wage gap highlights South Africa’s empathy deficit
The Companies Amendment Bill introduces wage gap disclosure. It also highlights the concerning notion that the lowest-paid workers should be grateful for having a job at all
12 October 2023 - 05:00
The parliamentary portfolio committee on trade, industry & competition will hold public hearings on the Companies Amendment Bill in the week of October 16.
Some of the bill’s most crucial amendments relate to wage gap disclosure, requiring state-owned and listed companies to disclose the pay of their highest- and lowest-paid employees, the average and median remuneration of all employees, and the remuneration gap between the pay of the top 5% and bottom 5% of employees...
