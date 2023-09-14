HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Why Moscow loves Musk

Russian lies mushroomed on X after its new owner scrapped safety standards

14 September 2023 - 04:00
A newly carved road passes through China’s ancient Great Wall in Shanxi province. Picture: YOUYU COUNTY PUBLIC SECURITY BUREAU
A newly carved road passes through China’s ancient Great Wall in Shanxi province. Picture: YOUYU COUNTY PUBLIC SECURITY BUREAU

1. Why Moscow loves Musk

A report by the European Commission says that when X, the company formerly known as Twitter, got rid of its safety standards, Russian disinformation on the site took off. Lies about Russia’s war against Ukraine spread to at least 165-million people in the EU and allied countries and garnered at least 16-billion views. It says Instagram, Telegram and Facebook helped spread the lies.

2. Old and in the way

Two people have been arrested in China for taking a short cut. The pair had used an excavator to widen a gap through the Great Wall so they could access a construction site more easily. Police followed tracks made by the machine that caused “irreversible damage” to a section of the monument that dates from the Ming dynasty.

3. Roots of the arms race

One of the biggest leaps in weapons technology might have happened about 300,000 years ago, according to researchers at the University of Tel Aviv. That was when Stone Age hunters, who had been killing elephants with wooden stakes, had to switch to stone-tipped spears to go after the faster, smaller antelope that became their food after they had killed all the easy prey in the neighbourhood. 

