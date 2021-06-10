TRACEY DAVIES: Why mind the wage gap?

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel recently announced that his department would table amendments to the Companies Act aimed at tackling "the gross injustice of executive pay". These will require disclosure of the wage gap between a company’s highest and lowest earners.

Looking at the public responses to his announcement, including vicious, mostly anonymous online comments that accompany articles on the subject ("Another stupid move by a communist"; "Socialism 101"; "You blood sucking government bureaucrat"; "What an idiot"), you’d think Patel had said he’d be confiscating the assets of every local CEO and redistributing them to the Guptas.

In a more civilised response, the Free Market Foundation’s Chris Hattingh wrote in Business Day that "government has no business in the executive pay debate". And in an IT-Online article, two executive committee members of the SA Reward Association warned of dire consequences arising from any attempt to regulate executive compensation.

But let’s calm down and check back into reality: the amendments will require disclosure of wage gaps. This is not regulation of executive pay, but a move aimed at shining light on a murky issue, fraught with conflicts of interest and deliberately cloaked in complexity by the "reward profession".

Wage gap disclosure is mandated in many countries, including the US and UK, neither of which, I assume, the battalion of armchair critics would classify as communist or socialist.

Hattingh’s letter asserts that "trying to centrally plan an economy … is a recipe for mass unemployment, poverty, immovable inequality and no real societal progress".

But setting aside the bizarre conflation of wage gap disclosure with central planning of the economy, isn’t "mass unemployment, poverty, immovable inequality and no real societal progress" what we have now?

The attacks on Patel also make the issue all about government competence ("Why don’t you sort out state-owned entity pay", for example).