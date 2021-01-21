TRACEY DAVIES: Breaking the grip of the boys’ club

Institutions such as the International Labour Organisation and the World Bank warn of the outsize impact Covid-19 has had on women.

Women make up 39% of employed people globally but are estimated to account for 54% of job losses. They are more likely to work in hard-hit industries such as hospitality, and bear a disproportionate burden because of school and office closure disruptions.

In SA, researchers estimate women made up 2-million of the 3-million net jobs lost between the start of the lockdown and mid-July. Most were in manual and domestic labour, where employment is precarious at the best of times.

In this context, it might seem insensitive to talk about the state of female representation on corporate boards. But, as with the Covid-19 fallout, this also illustrates how far we still are from gender equality.

"Status of Gender on JSE-Listed Boards 2019", a 2020 report by the local chapter of the 30% Club, provides a fascinating glimpse into corporate SA’s endless search for what it seems to view as that rarest of animals: the competent woman.

The 30% Club, founded in 2010 in the UK, has 16 regional and country chapters. Its mission is to achieve at least 30% women representation "on all boards and C-suites globally" by 2020. The 30% target was chosen — despite women accounting for 50% of the population — because the campaign "identified research suggesting that 30% represents a critical mass from which point minority groups can impact boardroom dynamics".

By 2020, only three chapters had reached the target. The local chapter’s report shows 24% of board members in SA are women: they make up 13% of executive directors and 28.8% of nonexecutives.