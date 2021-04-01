TRACEY DAVIES: Pandemic payday for SA executives

A year ago, as the spectre of Covid loomed large, there were encouraging signs of solidarity across the country. In his March 30 2020 address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to "the 58-million SA citizens and residents who are standing together as one in confronting this national health emergency".

Just before Easter, Ramaphosa called on public office bearers and the executives of large companies to take temporary pay cuts and contribute to the Solidarity Fund, set up to mobilise resources to combat the pandemic.

The president, his cabinet, deputy ministers and premiers took a one-third cut in their salaries for the three months to end-June. High-profile executives were quick to follow, and a number of large companies made very generous donations to the Solidarity Fund.

As the lockdown took hold, the need for solidarity became ever more pressing. Many employers were forced to implement temporary pay cuts across the board.

For others, the only option was to retrench all but essential staff. By mid-May, Business for SA was warning that 4-million jobs were at risk.

By then, however, news was beginning to emerge of some companies making executive share awards at the knockdown prices to which the shares of many JSE-listed companies had plunged. Those share awards are set to become extremely valuable when they vest in one or two years: share prices have already bounced back, not necessarily because of outstanding performance by management, but because, once released from Covid restrictions, the economy reflexively starts to recover.

A year after the crippling level 5 lockdown was introduced, it is becoming clear that we are certainly not "standing together as one" when it comes to making sacrifices to combat the pandemic. Corporate leaders are in line for financial windfalls of eye-watering proportions.