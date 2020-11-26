TRACEY DAVIES: Pay rules are ripe for an overhaul

The organisers of the 2020 summit of the US National Association of Corporate Directors made an interesting decision when they invited author Anand Giridharadas, famous for his public scorching of corporate elites, to speak at the event.

Giridharadas, true to form, lambasted members of the audience for their lack of leadership on a string of issues, from the climate crisis and inequality to fake information, tax evasion and the opioid crisis.

His comments were met with predictable shock, but the association’s CEO stood by the decision to invite him, saying it is essential for members to be exposed to contrasting views on crucial issues.

I was reminded of this last week, as I sat through Sasol’s gruelling four-hour AGM.

Giridharadas is also, unsurprisingly, a critic of excessive executive pay, arguing that the widening wealth gap it represents is a threat to democracy.

Many of the questions asked by shareholders at the AGM were about the remuneration paid to Sasol’s executive and nonexecutive directors.

The company has faced sustained criticism for the R96m in separation packages paid to former joint CEOs Stephen Cornell and Bongani Nqwababa. In 2019, the two agreed to an "amicable mutual separation" after the board had reviewed an independent report into what went wrong at the Lake Charles Chemicals Project in the US.

At the AGM, Sasol chair Sipho Nkosi reiterated the company’s position on the payments, saying "no misconduct by the joint CEOs was identified", but that the board had nevertheless decided the "best interests of the company were served by an expedited process of separation".

Shareholders’ views on this were made clear at the AGM, with an extraordinary 56% voting against the remuneration implementation report.