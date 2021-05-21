Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Law on wage disclosure is a step towards greater equality The vast gap between workers and CEOs is one reason SA is one of the most unequal societies in the world

The announcement by trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel that companies will in future be required by law to disclose the wage differential between executives and workers will not affect some JSE-listed companies that are already doing this, but it will definitely introduce a welcome requirement for all of them to do so.

It is not clear at this stage whether unlisted companies will be included in the measure but they are likely to regard it as an unwelcome intrusion into their affairs...