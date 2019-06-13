RUSSELL LAMBERTI: Ace’s quantitative teasing

It would be a worst-case scenario for SA if Magashule’s "quantity easing" dream turns into hyperinflation. Already, it is the destructive reality of Zimbabwe, which Philip Haslam and I described in our book When Money Destroys Nations.

Surely the ANC would not plan for such chaos? Well, yes — it wouldn’t. But history has shown us that printing money always starts slowly, with seemingly innocuous consequences initially. It even feels pretty good at first. It fools people into thinking there’s more wealth than there actually is. This deception causes the country to save less and consume more, so less money is set aside for replenishing capital.

Illusion of wealth

But sooner or later, all the new buying power sloshing around causes prices to rise. As inflation accelerates, we begin to realise we’re not wealthier after all. Worse: we begin to realise the illusion of greater wealth caused us to consume too much, and we’re worse off.

Typically at that point, governments have two options: stop printing money so the economy can recover, or double down and print more. Many governments stop here, but the most corrupt don’t, because even though printing money impoverishes most people, it benefits those who can get their hands on the new money first and buy things before prices rise — like mansions or jets.

But hang on, you say. Didn’t all the rich countries print lots of money to bail out their banks and their governments without causing inflationary chaos in 2008? Well, sort of. But the wealthy countries that control global finance with their powerful governments and their enormous financial systems are not quite SA, are they? The wealthier and more dynamic the economy, the more the damaging effects of money printing can be obscured and deferred. But these effects can’t be fully overcome.