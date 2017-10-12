MILLARD ARNOLD: The folly of rankings

Unfortunately, the relationship between reputation and quality is never addressed or articulated in the Financial Mail survey. Consequently, to conflate reputation with quality is an unforgivable mistake.

I am an enormous fan of Malcolm Gladwell’s incisive intellect and penetrating analysis.

Writing for the New Yorker magazine, Gladwell wrote: "Sound judgments of educational quality have to be based on specific, hard-to-observe features. But reputational ratings are simply inferences from broad, readily observable features of an institution’s identity such as its history, its prominence in the media or the elegance of its architecture. They are prejudices."

The difficulty is that no matter how objective they try to be, rankings drive reputation. What is missing from the survey is some definitive way of measuring educational outcomes. Without some way to determine quality, as Gladwell says, "our rankings are inherently arbitrary".

Fanning the flames of elitism

Rankings are a disservice to the schools, too. The survey attempts to distil the complexities of multiple institutions down to a single figure without taking into consideration a multitude of extraneous factors, such as costs, location, context, size and student profile.

In an environment in which issues of accessibility and affordability have reached crisis point, the implicit ideology couched in reputation fans the flames of elitism.

Rankings in and of themselves are not necessarily a problem. In this case, however, the inherent use of reputation as a synonym for quality is dangerously misleading.

A survey that really addresses the value of business schools to the advancement of SA society would be a far better and more useful contribution than rankings based on reputation.

• Arnold is the CEO of the SA Business Schools Association