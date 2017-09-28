Which schools MBA graduates would choose

SA business schools can help repel the colonialist attitudes displayed by the likes of disgraced UK public relations firm Bell Pottinger, says Jon Foster-Pedley, dean of Henley Business School in Johannesburg.

Bell Pottinger, which stoked SA racial tensions in exchange for 30 pieces of silver from a Gupta-linked company, would not dare behave like that in a Western market, says Foster-Pedley. "But this is Africa. What they have done suggests they see people here as inferior; that what happens to them because of the firm’s activities matters less than it would in other countries."

In fact, he says, SA is anything but second class. Henley in SA is responsible for more than half the MBA graduates produced globally by the Henley network, including its UK base. Students at every Henley campus follow the same programme and write the same exams, which are marked by the same examiners.