KFC tops Loeries

For a second year KFC has plucked the top spot on the 2017 Loeries brand ranking table. It has won 11 awards at this year’s event, including a Grand Prix. Flight Centre and Marble restaurant take second and third place respectively.

The top three ranked ad agencies are Impact BBDO Dubai, Ogilvy Johannesburg, and TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg, while the top three regional agency groups are: BBDO MEA, TBWA and Ogilvy EMEA.

The top-ranked chief creative officers for 2017 are Pete Case from Ogilvy Johannesburg, followed by Peter Khoury of TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg and Jason Xenopoulos of Native VML. The Vega School is ranked as the top advertising education institution.