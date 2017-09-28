How SA’s MBAs must change

In some cases, says Shaikh, the result will be companies behaving like "a drunk in a stupor". He says: "You know you have to get somewhere but you don’t know how. So you stumble along and maybe get there by accident."

And if you don’t? Then maybe the market doesn’t need you, says Henley Business School dean Jon Foster-Pedley. "It’s natural dynamics. Why shouldn’t large companies die if they don’t adapt?

"Wouldn’t it be better for society to let new ones thrive?"

In any case, he says, there’s no need to obsess about uncertainty. "People have been dealing with change for thousands of years."

Rather than worry about what might happen, says Mostert, companies should focus on what they would like to happen. He says SA’s sociopolitical future "has never been so uncertain" because so many factions — unions, politicians, business, academia and private citizens — are all fighting to protect their own turf. More effort is needed to build on what collaboration and co-operation exists.

But that’s no reason for companies to despair. "What future do you want for yourself? Make that your starting point and you start to see opportunity. The future is not something to be survived but to be embraced. Even if probability is the closest any of us can come to assumptions, there are a lot of opportunities waiting out there."

Oosthuizen says: "If all you do is react to the future and let it shape you, you are lost. You must shape it."

That’s why business schools say they provide not just content but also context. Kleyn says: "Creating capabilities around the theme of uncertainty is very important. The danger lies in becoming obsessed with what the future holds, rather than how to tackle it

when it appears. If a student leaves here unable to think of technological change in the context of socioeconomic change, then we have failed. We need to take people out of their comfort zones.

"You need to start from a strong functional basis then expose them to integrated and conceptual ideas, often on themes with which they are totally unfamiliar. Everyone is hearing about all the scary stuff that’s coming but they don’t know how to reconcile it with current business models."