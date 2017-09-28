Comparing business schools: why rankings matter

Cape Town GSB director Mills Soko says: "We know there are imperfections but if you want to take part, that’s what you work with."

Owen Skae, director of Rhodes Business School, describes rankings as a "blunt instrument". He says: "Too much is down to scale and size. What about graduates’ contribution to their company? How do you measure the impact of a graduate’s new skills and character? To do that requires deep reflection. You don’t get that through a questionnaire and a five-minute phone interview."

Milpark Business School dean Cobus Oosthuizen says rankings contain a level of "approximate truth" that offers students and recruiters a broad comparison of schools. But they should use rankings only as the entry point into the selection process.

"A single ranking number cannot be a substitute for a comprehensive assessment of business school quality," he says. "Gain insight into the curriculum, syllabus, course outlines and course outcomes. Is it relevant, contemporary and aligned to industry needs? What is the quality of faculty? Does the institution have international partnerships, accreditations, memberships, affiliations, collaborations, and the like? What service levels and student support can one expect? Does the institution demonstrate social responsibility, and what is the associated social impact?

"As with most things, outward appearance can be deceiving. You must get to the heartbeat of an institution."

Of course, if rankings had no value, schools would not pursue them so intently. One of the attractions is reputation. "Like it or not, people look at rankings," says Nelson Mandela University Business School’s Cecil Arnolds. "Get your name among the top schools and they notice you. You become an option."

And not just for students and corporate headhunters. Top lecturers and business leaders want to teach in your classrooms. "If you are highly ranked, it’s easier to attract top overseas faculty," says Kleyn. "Overseas schools are also more likely to want to partner with you."

The same is true of local companies wanting to fund research and academic chairs.

Rankings also help schools learn how the market perceives them, and to react accordingly. But they should not overreact. Rankings are snapshots, not definitive images. Conrad Viedge, academic head at Wits Business School, says schools must not allow their pursuit of rankings to sidetrack them from their core business of teaching and thought leadership.