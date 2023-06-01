The FM talks to MJ Davis, CEO of FNB Retail Loans
It’ll take a miracle to keep Steinhoff alive — but the real interest is in what happens to former CEO Markus Jooste, who caused the mess in the first place
Rwandan genocide accused arrested after evading capture for 22 years
Company CEO Serame Taukobong is adamant that the ailing mobile operator is not up for grabs in its entirety. But it may look to boost its sustainability by holding on to the best parts, bringing in ...
The current affairs commentator and author discusses science, technology and material gains from space, and space as a geopolitical battleground
The days darken. A regular reader was much perplexed about the weakness in Merafe Resources, a firm favourite with small-cap punters. The company has pretty much everything going in its favour — rand weakness, a firm chrome price and decent dividend prospects. What is the market missing?
I think a gloom is setting in that is discounting even redoubtable shares that fall into the South Africa Inc category. You might finally be reassured about holding onto those Reinet shares. Then again, I look at the lack of market appreciation for Super Group and Argent Industrial, both of which have significant and profitable businesses offshore. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARC HASENFUSS: We don’t need another zero
Hell no: we need a Tina Turner-scale hero if corporate South Africa is to turn the tide on market pessimism
The days darken. A regular reader was much perplexed about the weakness in Merafe Resources, a firm favourite with small-cap punters. The company has pretty much everything going in its favour — rand weakness, a firm chrome price and decent dividend prospects. What is the market missing?
I think a gloom is setting in that is discounting even redoubtable shares that fall into the South Africa Inc category. You might finally be reassured about holding onto those Reinet shares. Then again, I look at the lack of market appreciation for Super Group and Argent Industrial, both of which have significant and profitable businesses offshore. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.