RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

MARC HASENFUSS: Get your butt back on the mat

You’re more likely to give it a better go if you’re at a gym — in this case, Virgin Active. Throw in a daily Kauai splurge and things are looking up for owner Brait

04 May 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss
Picture: THE TIMES/ALON SKUY
The good folk at Brait, and I suppose Ethos Capital too, will be glad to know I’m putting in a considerable effort to pump ebitda at their key investment, Virgin Active, back up to the muscular £142m that was last flexed pre-Covid.

Yes, after a break of almost three years — and surprisingly only three extra kilograms heavier — I am back at the gym. Not that I was terribly keen to re-join. I certainly work up enough of a sweat on the tennis court and during the route marches my wife routinely drags me on.

In fact, it was my dear wife who suggested I chaperone my daughter during her strenuous cardio and stretch sessions. Truth be told, I do make a good effort in my daily stretch routine at the gym, inspired by my mat-mates contorting and creaking. My dodgy back will thank me later, though the audible cracks in my joints have already alarmed fellow members.

To the Brait shareholders, I can happily report that rejoining the gym was a swift,  painless process. The special membership offer was rather good value too. My only gripe is that I have already spent the equivalent of half my first month’s membership on super-food smoothies at Kauai — which perhaps underlines just how smart Virgin Active was to merge with the Real Foods Group.

While on the topic of painful stretches, I grimaced at the invidious position that well-punted junior miner Wesizwe Platinum found itself in last Friday. On that day Wesizwe issued its annual report, which addressed the prickly problem of the processing plant at its Bakubung Platinum Mine (BPM).

The annual report referred to BPM’s technical team addressing “deficiencies” identified after a test run was completed on January 26. The bottom line was that Wesizwe had expected to start cold and hot commissioning by April — with CEO Long Zou noting “this is a significant milestone for us as the ramping up of the mine will mean income generation from operations.”

That would be huge for a mining venture that has been long (and meticulous) in the making, having first come to the JSE back in 2005. But hopefully readers of Wesizwe’s annual report, which was signed off on April 28 but would have been compiled some weeks earlier, also paid attention to the Wesizwe Sens feed.

An April 21 Sens announcement advised that a steady state operation was not achieved during the planned hot commissioning from March 23 to March 30. Yet Wesizwe believes these (unspecified) challenges will be resolved swiftly and that commissioning of the BPM processing plant will begin before the end of this month.

Junior miners, more often than not, test investors’ patience. Wesizwe, which had initially slated a ramp-up in production for the fourth quarter of 2022, is no different

Junior miners, more often than not, test investors’ patience. Wesizwe, which had initially slated a ramp-up in production for the fourth quarter of 2022, is no different. Wesizwe had its challenges in the past financial year — most notably disruptive community unrest, which knocked key contract work off track. But BPM is a sizeable platinum mining venture and resource sector analysts might pay closer attention if the 1Mt a year production target can be achieved by mid-2024.

The share price, well off the 160c levels seen just over a year ago, shows some wariness. But if things go smoothly from this point, a 108c to 112c share price could offer a well-timed opportunity for brave punters.

It’s worth remembering the junior mining rule; that if things can go wrong, they will go wrong ... and for a long time. That said, there is a hardiness about Wesizwe that makes me certain the production milestones will be reached. I would like to measure the initial cash flows and extrapolate future potential — remembering that BPM has a longer-term production target of 3Mt a year.

Bear in mind, though, that Wesizwe is lumbered with considerable development debt — with interest-bearing loans already topping R9.4bn.  Deep in the latest annual report is an admission that the development delays at BPM directly affected capital allocation. And Wesizwe will not be able to finalise $442m in investment funding from Chinese lenders until production is reached.

Reassuringly, Wesizwe managed to raise $230m in another loan facility through 45% shareholder China Jinchuan Investments in Hong Kong. Whether Jinchuan will look to convert its substantial loans into equity is a key question, and one that might really give an authoritative  pointer to the longer-term potential of BPM.

If your portfolio is as risk-averse (read: boring) as mine, then adding a dash of Wesizwe, and perhaps Orion Minerals for good measure, might be one way to stay engaged and excited.

