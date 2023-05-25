Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
Motor companies and governments say the EU’s latest emissions rules are counter-productive
Ratings agency warns of deep trouble for local government — except in the Western Cape
Concerns around sustainability and climate change are driving the electric vehicle transition, with some countries putting in place plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicles outright. If South ...
After just 20 years the label founded by Moss Ngoasheng, Mutle Mogase and Mbhazima Shilowa is ready to conquer Europe and the US
The King and I hardly got the royal treatment in the knockout stages of the Constantia Tennis Club champs, unseeded and cruelly pitted against two talented youngsters in the round of 16.
Neither of us was in tip-top shape at 8.30am on a crisp Saturday. Our “sensitive” condition — courtesy of an impromptu wine-tasting the previous evening — was worsened by a low sun reflecting sharply off the bowling club’s roof. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARC HASENFUSS: Grinding it out at Altron, Nampak and eNX
Netstar is a major worry in Altron’s life, while Nampak’s value destruction has hit epic proportions
The King and I hardly got the royal treatment in the knockout stages of the Constantia Tennis Club champs, unseeded and cruelly pitted against two talented youngsters in the round of 16.
Neither of us was in tip-top shape at 8.30am on a crisp Saturday. Our “sensitive” condition — courtesy of an impromptu wine-tasting the previous evening — was worsened by a low sun reflecting sharply off the bowling club’s roof. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.