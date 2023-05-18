AngloGold Ashanti’s move to the New York stock exchange makes a lot of sense — but it’s also cause for deep introspection in South Africa
Eskom’s ex-CEO says he began working on his book soon after he took the helm — and he’s waiting for the grenades to land
Sale of cash-strapped property company's R11.2bn assets begins but long-suffering shareholders are likely to be left empty-handed
Last week, the rand tumbled to a record low of R19.52/$ thanks to yet another needless own goal. This, and the prospect of yet more fallout from SA’s Russian romance, have raised the odds of the rand ...
The sports stars who continue beyond a time when others have given up
There was an uneasy ceasefire last week in the porcupine invasions after my fence had been smashed to smithereens three nights in a row. Despite the persistent needling, my homemade barricades held firm and the veggie patch thrived.
I confess I did fight dirty, resorting to chemical warfare and dousing the remaining fence posts with three bottles of my son’s overpowering chilli oil (something, I know, I will have to answer for later). Still, I’ll take the enemy withdrawal as a small victory. To paraphrase my favourite war-of-the-soul movie: “I love the smell of hot sauce in the morning … it smells like victory.”..
MARC HASENFUSS: No more big M&A for Rupert
Richemont is a cash-generating monster with more than €6.5bn in its kitty. But chair Johann Rupert says big deals are a waste of money
