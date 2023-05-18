Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: No more big M&A for Rupert

Richemont is a cash-generating monster with more than €6.5bn in its kitty. But chair Johann Rupert says big deals are a waste of money

BL Premium
18 May 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

There was an uneasy ceasefire last week in the porcupine invasions after my fence had been smashed to smithereens three nights in a row. Despite the persistent needling, my homemade barricades held firm and the veggie patch thrived.

I confess I did fight dirty, resorting to chemical warfare and dousing the remaining fence posts with three bottles of my son’s overpowering chilli oil (something, I know, I will have to answer for later). Still, I’ll take the enemy withdrawal as a small victory. To paraphrase my favourite war-of-the-soul movie: “I love the smell of hot sauce in the morning … it smells like victory.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.