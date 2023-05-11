Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: Cheers, Capevin

Capevin’s surprise plan to sell its Gordon’s Gin rights to Diageo could mean some bumper special dividends, not to mention deals around its undervalued whisky assets

BL Premium
11 May 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

I was pretty much driven to drink last week. Not only was my indecision about increasing my exposure to Montauk Renewables bothering me every waking hour, but there was Nampak bobbing around temptingly in the mid-80s.

I had nocturnal problems to cope with as well. A determined porcupine was persistently trying to dig into our property to ravage the sprawling onion fields. The prickly fellow did an impressive job of trying to get under the fence’s cement foundation. I could have buried my old golf bag, so deep was the ditch dug by the porcupine. Unable to tunnel under, he resorted to ripping the lower sections of the fence boards into splinters. And my reliable and fearless Jack Russells? They are both far smarter than I give them credit for. They would bark and tactically retreat, but make no real effort to confront the quilled creature. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.