Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Possible BEE partners for Pepsico/Pioneer Would Pepsico consider pulling aboard a listed empowerment counter, especially those with existing exposure to food assets like African Equity Empowerment Investments, Brimstone and Grand Parade Investments? BL PREMIUM

My references in last week’s column (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/opinion/market-watch/2019-07-18-marc-hasenfuss-pioneers-fizzy-rumours/) — both oblique and direct — to a possible Pepsico/Pioneer deal was fortuitous, coming just a day or so before the transaction was officially confirmed. I am not a Pioneer shareholder, but I think it’s a fair deal under the circumstances. I certainly would prefer to have cash in hand at this delicate juncture.

My post-deal musings have been about possible BEE partners for Pepsico/Pioneer and whether Pepsico might look to consolidate Pioneer’s food brands basket.