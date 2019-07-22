Moody’s upbeat about PepsiCo-Pioneer deal
The ratings agency lauds the ‘credit positive’ transaction that will give PepsiCo a foothold in the SA market
22 July 2019 - 19:37
Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service has given PepsiCo’s plans to buy SA’s Pioneer a thumbs-up, saying the R24.4bn transaction would give the US beverage and food company a new platform for growth.
