STUART THEOBALD: Flurry of takeover moves creates false idea of a bright future PepsiCo's bid for Pioneer Foods is part of a deal-making spree by investors who need nerves of steel and a long-term view

SA’s companies are being targeted in a deal-making spree. Last week, PepsiCo launched a bid for Pioneer Foods, Clover got Competition Commission approval to be bought out by Israel’s Central Bottling Company, and Aton was blocked from taking over Murray & Roberts (M&R). From this action alone, you’d think that the SA economy has bright prospects.