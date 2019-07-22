on the money
STUART THEOBALD: Flurry of takeover moves creates false idea of a bright future
PepsiCo’s bid for Pioneer Foods is part of a deal-making spree by investors who need nerves of steel and a long-term view
22 July 2019 - 05:05
SA’s companies are being targeted in a deal-making spree. Last week, PepsiCo launched a bid for Pioneer Foods, Clover got Competition Commission approval to be bought out by Israel’s Central Bottling Company, and Aton was blocked from taking over Murray & Roberts (M&R). From this action alone, you’d think that the SA economy has bright prospects.
