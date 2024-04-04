In your recent article on Shoprite Holdings (Cover Story, March 14-20) mention was not made of another field in which the Shoprite group is a leader.
I live in Parkhurst, Joburg, and about 10 months ago became aware that the Checkers Sixty60 motorbike delivery service was using Sixth Avenue Park in the suburb as a shortcut. The bikes enter the park at either of two pedestrian gates, in violation of the park notice forbidding entry of two-wheeled motor vehicles. They follow the pedestrian paths to the pedestrian bridge, which they ramp to cross the Braamfontein Spruit, and then use the pedestrian paths and cycle tracks on the other side to gain access to Victory Park.
The Checkers scooters are dominant and were the first that I noticed, but other delivery services were soon seen using the shortcut.
I wrote to Shoprite, at the company secretary’s e-mail address, but without acknowledgment or response. A separate e-mail to the Checkers delivery service got a response that the practice would be stopped right away; and there was a lull for a few days, before it resumed as before.
I recently witnessed delivery bikes using the pedestrian entrance of another, far bigger, park in the area.
The Shoprite Holdings 2023 Sustainability Report, on page 43, sets out the group’s approach to communities, which is at odds with the conduct of its delivery service.
Ian Glass Parkhurst
LETTER: Leading the way in the wrong way
Sixty60 bikes are illegally using parks’ pedestrian entrances
