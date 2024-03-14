Shoprite: Light years ahead of its rivals
As its rivals languish, Shoprite is stepping up the pace in the retail space, with a strategy focused on increasing both its store base and its complementary retail offerings to grow revenue and market share. With sales up 14% to R121bn in its 26 weeks to end-December, it seems to be working out for the group
14 March 2024 - 05:00
We don’t give up. Failure is not an option.
That’s one of the big lessons Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht learnt from 20 years of working closely with his predecessor, Whitey Basson...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.