LETTER: Housing project for underprivileged could boost society

Spending $10bn on quality housing for poor people could ease unemployment and bring huge economic rewards

15 February 2024 - 04:00
Picture: MICHAEL PINYANA
I refer to the column by Ann Crotty regarding the frequent inefficiencies of foundations set up by the super-rich to help the poor (“Good Intentions Open Gates to Hell”, Fox, February 1-7). It got me thinking about how far $10bn would go in South Africa if used only for quality housing for the underprivileged.

A funding trust with volunteers such as retired lawyers, accountants, engineers, quantity surveyors and the like could control the project. What should be avoided is any involvement of the government, the construction mafia, high-cost consultants and anyone tainted by corruption.

A project such as this would result in a huge boost to employment and the economy, and benefit society for generations to come.

Richard Groenewald
Hurlingham Manor

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

LETTER: Multiparty charter must take drastic measures

It needs to act decisively or the future will be bleak
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Why Cape independence matters

Only by seceding from the mess in the rest of the country can the Western Cape reach its true potential
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: ANC campaign trail goes via The Hague

The ANC launched its genocide case to win votes, not out of moral outrage
Opinion
3 weeks ago
