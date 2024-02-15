I refer to the column by Ann Crotty regarding the frequent inefficiencies of foundations set up by the super-rich to help the poor (“Good Intentions Open Gates to Hell”, Fox, February 1-7). It got me thinking about how far $10bn would go in South Africa if used only for quality housing for the underprivileged.
A funding trust with volunteers such as retired lawyers, accountants, engineers, quantity surveyors and the like could control the project. What should be avoided is any involvement of the government, the construction mafia, high-cost consultants and anyone tainted by corruption.
A project such as this would result in a huge boost to employment and the economy, and benefit society for generations to come.
Richard Groenewald Hurlingham Manor
LETTER: Housing project for underprivileged could boost society
Spending $10bn on quality housing for poor people could ease unemployment and bring huge economic rewards
