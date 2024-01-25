LETTER: Why Cape independence matters

Chris Roper’s column (“Cape Independence a Flawed Fantasy”, Opinion, December 18-24) criticising Cape independence demonstrates a complete lack of understanding about the movement. His claim that it is rooted in a wish “to escape the hard realities inherited from our apartheid past” is wrong. We have problems and Cape independence is about putting the people of the Western Cape in control of the solutions.
South Africa is a tale of two different countries. In the majority of South Africa, African nationalism prevails. This ideology advocates for a society where racial categorisation is used to control every aspect of our lives — from employment opportunities to water access. Centralisation of political power at the national level is vigorously pursued, while there is a palpable disregard for the rights of minorities.
Unlike the broader South Africa, we in the Western Cape boast a rich legacy of nonracialism stretching back nearly two centuries. Since 1994, the majority of Western Cape voters have consistently rejected the ANC, with [the party’s] support registering 20.5% in 2021.
The Western Cape is doing well compared with the rest of South Africa, but only independence will allow it to reach its full potential
The contrast between these ideologies is reflected in their outcomes. Three decades under the sway of African nationalism has left South Africa grappling with the highest unemployment rate in the G20, staggering murder statistics and the ominous spectre of state collapse. Meanwhile, the Western Cape boasts the lowest unemployment rate in South Africa, serving as a magnet for internal migration, and consistently leads in clean governance rankings.
The Western Cape is doing well compared with the rest of South Africa, but only independence will allow it to reach its full potential. With control over their economic, border, taxation and security policies, the people of the Western Cape can build a First World country on Africa’s southern tip. However, Cape independence will only happen if people vote for pro-independence parties in 2024.
Robert King Referendum Party economy spokesperson
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent tofmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Why Cape independence matters
Only by seceding from the mess in the rest of the country can the Western Cape reach its true potential
Chris Roper’s column (“Cape Independence a Flawed Fantasy”, Opinion, December 18-24) criticising Cape independence demonstrates a complete lack of understanding about the movement. His claim that it is rooted in a wish “to escape the hard realities inherited from our apartheid past” is wrong. We have problems and Cape independence is about putting the people of the Western Cape in control of the solutions.
South Africa is a tale of two different countries. In the majority of South Africa, African nationalism prevails. This ideology advocates for a society where racial categorisation is used to control every aspect of our lives — from employment opportunities to water access. Centralisation of political power at the national level is vigorously pursued, while there is a palpable disregard for the rights of minorities.
Unlike the broader South Africa, we in the Western Cape boast a rich legacy of nonracialism stretching back nearly two centuries. Since 1994, the majority of Western Cape voters have consistently rejected the ANC, with [the party’s] support registering 20.5% in 2021.
The contrast between these ideologies is reflected in their outcomes. Three decades under the sway of African nationalism has left South Africa grappling with the highest unemployment rate in the G20, staggering murder statistics and the ominous spectre of state collapse. Meanwhile, the Western Cape boasts the lowest unemployment rate in South Africa, serving as a magnet for internal migration, and consistently leads in clean governance rankings.
The Western Cape is doing well compared with the rest of South Africa, but only independence will allow it to reach its full potential. With control over their economic, border, taxation and security policies, the people of the Western Cape can build a First World country on Africa’s southern tip. However, Cape independence will only happen if people vote for pro-independence parties in 2024.
Robert King
Referendum Party economy spokesperson
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
ALSO READ:
CHRIS ROPER: Cape independence a flawed fantasy
Tourists flock to Western Cape
ANN CROTTY: We need an Economic Firefighters party
Semigration pushes up house prices in coastal areas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.