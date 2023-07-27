Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Please use clear contrasts for words on FM pages

Text printed on a background of some colours can be hard to read

27 July 2023 - 04:00
Picture: 123RF/DONATAS1205/FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: 123RF/DONATAS1205/FINANCIAL MAIL

At a time when news in digital format is rapidly overtaking that on print, it is surprising to see that layout artists see fit to design articles with semi-legible font because of unfortunate colour contrasts.

In the Collective Insight insert (July 13-19), the names of the women in the asset management industry accompanying the photographs are quite difficult to read. Is this perhaps a subliminal message to reflect their lack of visibility?

The travel article on how to fix the Kruger National Park (Life, July 13-19) has print that fades like the sunset.

Readers expect articles and illustrations that are crisp and easy to read, otherwise they are simply likely to abandon the effort or migrate to digital formats.

Janet Lopes
Fairwood

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

