PODCAST: Eskom's Energy Availability bias

26 July 2023
Eskom’s Energy Availability Factor a week ago was 56.3%, a long way from where Eskom and the government keep telling us it is or jolly well should be.

The cold plays havoc with good intentions and the result seems to be a spiralling diesel bill. Who is paying it, asks Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge.

The bigger question is this: The democratic state bounced back from a deep apartheid-induced recession after 1994. Can it do it again now? Is the state strong enough? Are the skills still there? Why are we waiting?

EDITORIAL: Don’t expect short-term miracles at Eskom

The grid remains vulnerable to short-term shocks and chronic poor planning.
Opinion
1 week ago

LUNGILE MASHELE: There are no Zorros to save us from load-shedding

The electricity system is at the mercy of internal and external factors every minute of the day
Opinion
1 week ago

Eskom crisis worsened by not using original equipment manufacturers

Power utility says OEMs charge ‘exorbitant’ prices and no longer provide previous level of service
National
1 week ago

Early signs of sustained improvement at Eskom, says Ramokgopa

Electricity minister says interventions by the power utility and government are ‘beginning to show results’
National
3 weeks ago
