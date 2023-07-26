Eskom’s Energy Availability Factor a week ago was 56.3%, a long way from where Eskom and the government keep telling us it is or jolly well should be.
The cold plays havoc with good intentions and the result seems to be a spiralling diesel bill. Who is paying it, asks Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge.
The bigger question is this: The democratic state bounced back from a deep apartheid-induced recession after 1994. Can it do it again now? Is the state strong enough? Are the skills still there? Why are we waiting?
PODCAST: Eskom’s Energy Availability bias
