LETTER: An FM picture worth a thousand words
What the magazine cover conveyed to innocent eyes
My four-year-old son saw the FM’s “Agoa’ing Nowhere” cover (June 22-28).
He questioned me: “Who are those people, Mamma?” I smirked.
“Are they bad guys?” I giggled.
“Are they robbers?” I smiled.
“Are they germs?”
And so an explanation of politicians and the government ensued …
A well articulated cover indeed — even in the eyes of a four-year-old.
Nasreen Suleman
Centurion
