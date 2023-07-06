Opinion / Letters

LETTER: An FM picture worth a thousand words

What the magazine cover conveyed to innocent eyes

06 July 2023 - 04:00

My four-year-old son saw the FM’s “Agoa’ing Nowhere” cover (June 22-28).

He questioned me: “Who are those people, Mamma?” I smirked.

“Are they bad guys?” I giggled.

“Are they robbers?” I smiled.

“Are they germs?”

And so an explanation of politicians and the government ensued …

A well articulated cover indeed — even in the eyes of a four-year-old.

Nasreen Suleman
Centurion

