Boris Johnson gets new job as Daily Mail columnist

The news comes just a week after Johnson stood down as a MP

17 June 2023 - 07:15 Reuters
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS

London — Former prime minister Boris Johnson was named as a new columnist for the Daily Mail newspaper on Friday, in a return to a journalistic career that has seen him write for several leading British titles and sacked from one for making up a quote.

Johnson, 58, who stood down as a lawmaker last week over an inquiry which found him guilty of deliberately misleading parliament over parties during Covid-19 lockdowns, will write for the Daily Mail every Saturday, the newspaper said.

“Whether you’re a Boris fan or not, it’s going to be required reading — both in Westminster and for millions across the world,” the paper said.

Since resigning as prime minister last year, Johnson, one of Britain’s best known and most divisive politicians, has gone on to earn millions of pounds from speaking tours.

His return to journalism is expected to be a lucrative new job and offers the former leader a vehicle in one of Britain’s most widely-read right-leaning newspapers to express his views on the government and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

He resigned as a lawmaker with a blistering attack on a parliamentary committee which ruled he had deliberately misled parliament with his accounts of rule-breaking parties. Parliament will decide whether to approve the committee’s findings on Monday.

He also used his statement to take a swipe at Sunak, saying the country needed a “properly Conservative government” that would reduce business and personal taxes.

Johnson, no stranger to scandal, started his working life in journalism, but was sacked by the Times newspaper for making up a quote. He went on to have a career at the Daily Telegraph, where as a Brussels correspondent he lambasted the European Union in vivid if not always accurate prose.

He later pursued parallel media and political careers as editor of the Spectator magazine and as a MP, and before becoming prime minister wrote a regular column for the Daily Telegraph.

That column often saw him criticised for his views — he was accused of Islamophobia when he said Muslim women who wear burkas looked like letter boxes or bank robbers.

Sunak seeks ethics advice over home secretary

Scandal threatens to worsen fast-growing splits in the governing Conservative Party
3 weeks ago

Conservatives brace for local election losses

In early results, Rishi Sunak’s party lost control of five councils
1 month ago

Conservatives rejected by voters at UK local elections

Losses undermine Rishi Sunak’s efforts to revive party’s fortunes and emboldens the opposition Labour Party ahead of next national vote
1 month ago
