LETTER: Leave Bezos out of the taxi wars

20 August 2021 - 10:00
Close eye: Members of the army and police South African National Defence Force and South African Police Service conduct patrols in Mbekweni, Cape Town. This is part of continuous in an effort to curb the ongoing taxi violence in the Western Cape. Picture: Gallo Images/ER Lombard
Close eye: Members of the army and police South African National Defence Force and South African Police Service conduct patrols in Mbekweni, Cape Town. This is part of continuous in an effort to curb the ongoing taxi violence in the Western Cape. Picture: Gallo Images/ER Lombard

Tracy Davies’s column, "Call Me a Taxi, Mr Spaceman" (On My Mind, August 12-18) refers.

As a resident of Cape Town, I find Davies’s column disappointing. For a start, the taxi issues here have zilch to do with whether Jeff Bezos uses his hard-earned money to take a trip into space, on a rocket that is designed to take commercial payloads and will therefore generate business. Fair enough, he is also taking space tourists, but they are paying for their trips!

No, the taxi wars are mainly due to the way this country has been run by the ANC, particularly under former president Jacob Zuma.

The ANC doesn’t want to give up control of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA so that we can have a fully integrated transport system, which would answer a lot of the transport issues. Equally, the Golden Arrow bus and Uber drivers are threatened by the taxi thugs and have their vehicles burned.

Dave Stephens
Kommetjie

