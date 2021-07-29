Features Cape taxi war wrecks small businesses The financial cost of the Cape taxi violence has yet to be quantified. But it’s taking a toll on businesses — and workers — across the board BL PREMIUM

Cape Town entrepreneur Anthony Gird believes South Africans need to celebrate more, so he started a champagne bar in his Cape Town restaurant, Honest Chocolate, a few months ago. Only, it’s spent a third of its existence unable to trade due to the ban on alcohol sales.

It was an optimistic move to start a venture like that during a lockdown, but now, after a week of taxi violence in the Cape that has prevented his staff from coming to work, even Gird is becoming discouraged and has fleetingly asked himself: "What’s the point?"..