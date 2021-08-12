TRACEY DAVIES: Call me a taxi, Mr Bezos

Cape Town may have escaped the looting that devastated swathes of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the second week of July, but that week also marked the start of an escalation of taxi-related violence in the city that hugely disrupted the lives, livelihoods and education of tens of thousands of people.

In July alone, at least 24 people were murdered in the dispute between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association and the Congress for Democratic Taxi Associations, over a route between Paarl and Bellville. Many others were wounded in shooting incidents.

Taxi services were suspended for almost a month. With the train system in the city all but collapsed, bus and Uber drivers were targeted for trying to fill the gap. So for the tens of thousands of people who rely on taxis daily, it was nigh impossible to get to and from work, school, clinics and shops.

The duration of the service suspension was unprecedented, but the circumstances were hardly unusual. Cape Town taxi users are accustomed to bouts of violence that claim the lives of drivers, passengers and bystanders. It is commonplace for commuters to arrive at taxi ranks on their way home from work to discover that some new incident during the day has shut down services, leaving them stranded.

Media coverage of these "minor" disruptions is relatively scant. Mainstream radio stations’ traffic reports rarely include updates that are useful for those who rely on taxis. While coverage subsequently improved, for at least a week after the start of the July chaos there were no regular public updates on whether taxis had resumed services. Commuters had to actually go to the taxi ranks to see whether they might be able to get to work.

The public reactions of authorities were infuriatingly anodyne — more suited to breaking up a playground squabble than responding to havoc-wreaking and horrific violence.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said his department was "disappointed with the recent turn of events".