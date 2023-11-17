JUSTICE MALALA: Grants save lives, but enough is enough
Subsidies for poor pregnant women would be more of what the country cannot afford
17 November 2023 - 06:00
I was on a flight to East London last week when I started feeling hot, agitated and generally highly vexed. It wasn’t the usual turbulence over Joburg at this time of year. I glugged the lukewarm beverage I had bought on board just to still my swiftly fraying nerves. I couldn’t believe what I was reading.
On page three of Business Day a huge headline shouted: “Law reform body proposes maternity support grant for poor pregnant women.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.