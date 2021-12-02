Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Gwede Mantashe, the minister of policy confusion The mineral resources & energy minister’s stance on the empowerment in the mining sector risks billions in investment B L Premium

There was much to digest in finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), delivered in early November. Most underreported, and possibly the most important for economic growth for SA, was this little nugget in his speech: "Also of importance is a need to strive for policy coherence and policy certainty across government. We must also continue to strengthen the capacity of the state to implement policy and intervene in the economy in a manner that enhances and not inhibits growth."

Policy coherence means cabinet ministers and their departments presenting and implementing policy that points towards one goal. The orchestra’s many parts must give us a unified and satisfying piece of music. Certainty means making the playing field even, transparent and capable of being used by any local entrepreneur or moneyed foreign investor. It means there is no quicksand in the middle of the playing field...