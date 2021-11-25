National Mining industry renews commitment to ‘zero harm’ Fatalities have declined every year since 2017, but mines inspector David Msiza is concerned about numbers reaching a plateau B L Premium

The mining industry has renewed its commitment to eliminating injuries and fatalities at all operations even as the number of deaths continues to decline.

Representatives of Minerals Council SA, CEOs of mining companies, mine managers, trade unions and the department of mineral resources & energy met at the MineSafe conference on Thursday to discuss health and safety and to commit to the “zero-harm” objective...